New Delhi : Speaking in the Parliament after the completion of five month long Bahrat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader rahul Gandhi said that Agniveer has never been choice of the youths of the nation or the army itself but it came from RSS and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Giving a detailed description of his experience during hsi 3500 kilomtres journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Rahul said, "The youths of the country who rise at 4 am in the morning and do physical exercise so that he can join army are never happy. They told me that previously after 15 years of service we were given pension and in Agniveer we will thrown out after only four years of service". "The ex-servicemen told told me that it didn't come from the army," he added.

"If the youths don't like it, if the people who are in the army don't like it then where did it come from? Perhaps it came from RSS or the ministry of Home Affairs," Rahul said amidst disturbance from the ruling BJP MPs. "It was forced on the army. Perhaps it was Ajit Doval who had forced it on the army," Rahul said amidst protest over the mention of the name of 'Ajit Doval'' - the national security advisor of the country. Rahul, however stuck to his point and asked why his name cannot be mentioned in the parliament.

Taking a dig at the President's speech in the parliament, the former President of Congress said, "I was going through the President's speech and found that 'Agniveer' was only mentioned once in the entire speech. It is such a big thing and it doesn't find any reference in the President's speech". "There was also no mention of unemployment and Price rise which I have heard from everybody across the country. There was also no mention of these things in the speech. The people of the country are saying something and the president is saying something," he added.