Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The team of the Income Tax department, which was conducting raids at the premises of Uttar Pradesh-based perfume businessman Pushparaj Jain alias Pampi Jain and his associates, on Monday took him to Kanpur.

According to the information, the I-T team will open the locks of his different premises in front of him. "If the team finds any lock, the key of which hasn't been given to them by Jain, it will be broken. Pampi Jain is being taken so that the locks (of those without the key or keys) could be broken in front of him and the raid could continue," said an official.

The official said that they were taking Pampi Jain to Kanpur where they will conduct a search at different premises.

While being taken to Kanpur, Pampi Jain told reporters in Kannauj that the I-T team had not found anything against him and "everything was cool". He, in fact said, "It was fun."

The sources have claimed that the team has recovered a few documents, which showed he made business transactions of Rs 40 crore in the Middle East. The companies based in the Middle East reportedly sold perfumery compounds.

"There were a few Kolkata-based shell companies, which have connections with Pampi Jain. Transaction of around Rs 10 crore was made through these shell companies," the source said.

Pampi Jain is an MLC of Samajwadi Party. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the Centre over the raid, saying that it was being done at the behest of BJP because they are facing a tough time in the state.

Akhilesh Yadav recently launched Pampi Jain's 'Samajwadi Party Perfume'.

The I-T department also conducted raids at the premises of Mahavir Prasad, who is a close associate of Pampi Jain.

Prasad has an office on the Express Road in Kanpur. One Anup Jain's Anand Nagar situated office was also searched by the I-T team.

The Chartered Accounts of Pampi Jain were also questioned regarding different money transactions.

Other perfume businessman Malik Mian and his son Faizan Malik's premises were also raided.

IANS

