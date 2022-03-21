Surguja (Chhattisgarh): In the Ambikapur civic body jurisdiction, the effect of Bollywood film Pushpa's dialogue could be seen. People of Ambikapur has become a fan of this movie's dialogue Mein Jhukey Ga Nahi (I will not bow down...) and this one-liner is creating waves in Chhattisgarh. People are lapping up this dialogue.

Taking a leaf out of Pushpa film's dialogues, the civic workers are splashing the walls of Ambikapur with slogans, albeit with some changes, Mein Jhukega Nahi Lekin Kachra Dekhega Toh Jhukega Bhi Aur Dustbin Mein Dalega Bhi (I will not bow down, but if I see waste then I will pick it up and put it in a dustbin).

This new experiment of tagging Bollywood's film dialogue with cleanliness drive is the novel idea to create awareness about hygiene among the people. Ambikapur Municipality is perhaps the first such in the country to experiment with Bollywood film's dialogues for cleanliness purposes. Besides, Ambikapur Municipality is known for creating new ideas.

Speaking about this new idea, Ambikapur Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr. Ajay Tirkey, said, "People adopt good film's dialogue quickly. After taking a leaf out of Bollywood film Pushpa's dialogue and tagging it with our slogans to make it more catchy and interesting. The purpose of these newly-crafted slogans is to make aware as many people as possible towards cleanliness. "