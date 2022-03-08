Barnala (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Barnala to meet the family members of Chandan Jindal who died on March 2 after falling ill in a Ukrainian city. Chandan was pursuing an MBBS course from Vinnytsia Estate University for the past four years. He suffered from a stroke on February 2 as he had a clot in the brain and was admitted to an ICU of a hospital where he passed away on March 2.

After meeting the family, Channi said: "Today I came to meet Chandan's father to express my heartfelt grief. Besides, in this hour of crisis, I am with the family members of Chandan. The body of Chandan will be brought to India soon. Besides, efforts are on to bring back remaining Punjab students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine. I have a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Of the 997 Punjab students studying in Ukraine, 442 students have been brought back."