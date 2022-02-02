Abohar: With the Punjab Assembly Elections just a few days away, the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar has claimed that 42 out of 79 Congress MLAs were with him after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of CM. He clarified that these 42 MLAs of Punjab Congress wanted him to be the Chief Minister, while only two of the MLAs had offered support to Channi.

"I know for a fact that more than half of the MLAs believed that I should take over as the Chief Minister of Punjab," he said while addressing a public meeting on Tuesday. This statement by him is being seen as highly potential of creating a rift amongst the Congress leaders ahead of the elections.

Jakhar further claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered him the post of Deputy Chief Minister, which he rejected. He further said that 16 MLAs were in support of Sukhinder Randhawa, 12 MLAs wanted to see Captain Amarinder's wife Preneet Kaur as Deputy Chief Minister, while 6 MLAs were in favor of making Navjot Singh Sidhu the Deputy CM. After claiming these things in his speech, Jakhar can also be heard saying that he has no complaints and "God does whatever is right".

A video of Jakhar claiming these things has gone viral, creating tensions in the political environment in Punjab just ahead of the assembly elections. It is pertinent to note that Jakhar has recently been appointed as the Congress's Campaign Committee Chief.

