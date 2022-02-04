Chandigarh: Ahead of the upcoming elections in Punjab to be held on February 20, 2022, the Punjab Congress released the list of 30-star campaigners on Friday.

Some of the prominent names in the list include Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Sachin Pilot among others. Congress high command National President Sonia Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also included in the list released on Friday.

The Congress in Punjab has been observing a growing rift amongst the leaders, especially since Sunil Jakhar recently gave a statement on how the party MLA s were not sure about Channi and Sidhu but only wanted him to be at the helm after Captain Amarinder Singh quit.

