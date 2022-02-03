New Delhi: The coordination committee of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday has said that they are renewing Mission UP and Uttarakhand, under which, they would visit villages to distribute the pamphlets among the public, appealing to them to question the anti-farmer government about the promises made to the farmers.

Consequently, in a press conference, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has issued an appeal to farmers in Uttar Pradesh to "punish" the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections for betraying the farmers by not fulfilling their demands.

"We will organize press conferences at nine places, including Meerut, Kanpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow in the coming days. Pamphlets containing our appeal will be distributed across UP," he said, adding that "the SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party. The morcha was and will continue to remain apolitical".

Yadav tweets, "Punish anti-farmer BJP in this election." while SKM has decided to elevate the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri afresh under the leadership of the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait and has released a booklet which comprises of the details about the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh at the time of elections and their reality after five years.

On being asked about supporting any other party in the upcoming elections the SKM leaders said that they do not support any party and will not campaign in favor of anyone. The public will decide whom to vote, but they will definitely campaign against the anti-farmer policies of the BJP.

Earlier, in December, after the suspension of the farmers' movement, it was said that in a written proposal sent by the government to SKM that it would constitute a committee on Minimum Support Price(MSP), the cases against the farmers registered during the agitation would be withdrawn and the dead farmers would be compensated.

Meanwhile, two months have passed since then and the government has not taken any said action. Reacting to the same, farmer leaders have celebrated 'Retaliation Day' on 31st January.

Also Read: Budget 2022 revenge on farmers for leading successful movement, says Yogendra Yadav