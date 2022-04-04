Jodhpur: More than five youths came in the middle of the road to wave black flags to Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjeev Balyan's motorcade at Doli village on Jodhpur, Barmer border in Rajasthan on Sunday afternoon. Youths belonging to the Rajpurohit community staged a protest before the Union Ministers' convoy demanding a CBI probe into the abduction and subsequently missing case of a 16-year-old boy.

A video is showing the protesting youths came in the middle of the road, although, they didn't stop vehicles. They showed black flags to Union Ministers. Speeding vehicles carrying Union M and others slowed down at the protest site and later sped away The youths were protesting the abduction and subsequent missing case of a 16-year-old boy Manohar Rajpurohit, who had gone to attend a coaching class on November 23, 2021, and didn't return thereafter. The kidnappers of Manohar had demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakh as ransom for the safe release of the boy, said sources.

When the relatives of Manohar reached the designated spot with the ransom money, the abductors didn't turn up to receive the money. Since then the whereabouts of Manohar was not known, added the source. A protest was also staged across Rajasthan by the Rajpur community and the State government also wrote a letter to the Union Home Ministry demanding a CBI probe into the incident.