Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday handed over her party's youth manifesto to BJP workers who appeared in her poll rally in Aligarh.

As Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow was going on, the BJP workers raised slogans in favour of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Amidst this, the Congress leader called the BJP worker and handed him a copy of 'Bharti Vidhan', Congress' youth manifesto. "You are at your place and we are at ours. Take this and read it," she told the BJP worker.

'Take this and read it': Priyanka Gandhi hands over Congress manifesto to BJP workers in Aligarh

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had reached the Iglas Vidhan Sabha area of ​​Aligarh district to campaign for Congress candidate Preeti Dhangar. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the women of the area who welcomed Priyanka by showering flowers on her during the roadshow.

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will begin on 10 February. All the political parties have intensified their preparations. As for the Iglas assembly seat, the ruling BJP and other parties have put a lot of emphasis on it as it has a fairly large scheduled caste voter base. BJP has won this seat thrice so far. The BJP had won the by-elections in 1996, 2017, and 2019.

Read: Akhilesh and Priyanka come face to face in UP, greet each other