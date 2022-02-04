Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): In midst of hostility and sharp verbal attacks ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, an interesting and wholesome picture emerged during electoral campaigns in Bulandshahr district as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, greeted each other with folded hands as their convoys came face to face with each other.

Vadra had organised a door-to-door campaign for a Congress candidate in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district when Yadav and Chaudhary, came face to face with the Congress leader. While accepting the greetings and affection of the public through the open-roof of her vehicle, Vadra greeted both the leaders with folded hands.

Both the leaders also greeted her having come out of their election bus. The party workers of Congress and the SP-RLD coalition continued their sloganeering as the leaders greeted each other. Akhilesh Yadav acknowledged the gesture on social media later, tweeting, "A prayer and salute~ in the name of etiquette." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted, "Ram-Ram to you from us @jayantrld @yadavakhilesh."

The first phase of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10. Most of the districts of Western Uttar Pradesh will exercise their right to vote in the first phase. Keeping this in mind, all the political parties are focusing on this area of the state by holding door-to-door campaigns. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also conducted door-to-door campaigns in Bulanshahr in Sikandrabad, Shikarpur, Anupshahr and Siyana assembly areas. During her campaigning in Sikandrabad, she stressed that elections should be fought on issues of public relevance, development instead of communalism and caste.

"Polls should be fought on the issues of public relevance, development, not on communalism or caste. People want to know what has been done for them be it about roads or health infrastructure," said Vadra. The door-to-door campaigning by Vadra in Siyana was interesting. People waited for the leader, who reached the spot late. Though it had started raining in Siyana, Vadra continued her campaign riding a tractor.

During her election campaign in Bulandshahr, she visited the family of a sexual assault victim in Shikharpur. Vadra alleged that police is trying to suppress the case and the victim's family is pressurised and said that the party will ensure justice for the family. "The police is trying to suppress the case. The victim's family is being pressurised. The family is saying that gang rape has happened but the police is not paying any heed. We have assured the family and will ensure justice to them," said Vadra while speaking to reporters. The incident of gang rape came to the fore on January 21. After the rape, the victim was also murdered.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.