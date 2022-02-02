New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP- led Central Government on the issues of inflation, unemployment, Pegasus spyware, and border tensions with China. He alleged that there are now two distinct Indias, one for the rich and another for the poor, and asserted that the gap is increasing. Gandhi was addressing Lok Sabha in motion of thanks to the presidential address.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people and then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening. There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. Your government is unable to provide them with one," he said.

Mentioning the Government's claim of providing employment to 3 crore youth, he said that today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years. "You keep talking about Made in India. But Made in India is not possible anymore. You have destroyed it. You need to support small and medium industries, otherwise 'Made in India' is not possible. Small and medium industries are the only ones who can create jobs," Rahul Gandhi said.

Giving statistics in his address, Gandhi said that 84 percent of the population's income has decreased during the NDA regime, while during the UPA government, 23 crores were lifted out of poverty. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Wayanad MP said that the idea of a "king of India" has been brought back by the ruling BJP that was "smashed in 1947" by Congress.

Asserting over the points of cooperative federalism, "conversation and negotiation" with regards to the concept of "union of states" mentioned in the Constitution of India, he said, "You will never ever in your life rule over the people of Tamil Nadu. No matter what fantasies you have, you will never ever rule over the people of a state of India. You can look at Ashoka, Maurya, the country has always been ruled by conversation and negotiation."

"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, and Pegasus are instruments used for destroying the voice of the people of states," he added. Hitting out at the Government's foreign policy, the Congress MP alleged that the nation is facing a threat as Pakistan and China are getting closer.

"My understanding is that the RSS and the BJP are playing with the foundation of our country. Ask yourself why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. India today is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded in Nepal, Afghanistan, China," Gandhi said.

He added, "We have been weakened. Our institutions are under attack. The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy is to keep Pakistan and China separate and you brought them closer. Do not underestimate the force, the power that stands before us. This is the single biggest crime against the people of India. I can clearly see that China has a plan."

Gandhi asserted, "The foundation of their plan has been put in place in Doklam. This is a very serious threat to the Indian nation. We have made huge strategic mistakes in J&K and in our foreign policy. It is very clear that the Chinese and Pakistanis are planning. Look at the weapons they are buying, look at the way they are talking."

"We have made a massive blunder and I am absolutely sure we can defend against the Chinese. Remember, you will be responsible. As a nation, it is important to listen to us. The nation is at risk from outside and inside. and I don't like that. This worries me. I know many of you will rubbish what I am saying but remember you are putting the nation at great risk," the Congress MP asserted.