New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday applauded the Agnipath Scheme, stating that it has provided the youth of the country an opportunity to serve the nation. Delivering the maiden speech at her first joint session at the Parliament on Tuesday, Murmu said that the Agnipath scheme has been launched by the Indian government to keep the nation technologically ahead and create a strong and self-reliant country.

It is very important for the forces to be enriched with youth power, to be proficient in warfare and to be equipped with the power of technology. "Keeping these principles in mind, Agnipath Yojana has been launched. This will give maximum opportunity to the youth of the country to serve the nation through the armed forces," she said.

Under the Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14 last year, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit has been extended to 23 years.

She further said that the government has been laying constant emphasis on modernizing the military as it firmly believes that lasting peace is possible only when India is politically and strategically strong. Murmu also commented on the government's efforts at strengthening the defense infrastructure at the border areas, including the parts in the North Eastern India. "As a result of new initiative of my government, our defence exports have grown six times. I am proud that the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has also joined our forces," she noted.