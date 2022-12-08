New Delhi: Preparations are underway at BJP headquarters in New Delhi to celebrate the much anticipated 'historic win' of the saffron party in Gujarat assembly elections victory. Trends showing clean sweep for BJP in Gujarat prompted BJP workers and functionaries to celebrate the occasion in a grand manner.

BJP spokeman Sambit Patra who was present at party headquarters was overseeing the arrangements being made for massive celebrations over the breaking of record in PM Modi's home state. The BJP spokesman was also seen urging everybody, including media persons present there to take snacks and refreshments.

Preparations are afoot since Thursday morning at the saffron party headquarters in New Delhi as exit polls already predicted massive victory of the BJP in Gujarat already. Special seating arrangements made for the leaders, dignitaries, media persons and others. Provisions for refreshments and distribution of sweets among people are arranged by BJP workers and party leaders.

The mood is upbeat at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, and the party is hopeful of winning elections in Himachal too. But the trend in Himachal Pradesh is indicating that Congress is leading. What will be final outcome of poll results in Himachal Pradesh is difficult to predict as trends came pouring by noon on Thursday.

On the other hand, Gujarat came as a big boost for the BJP to eye a record seventh straight term win. Incidentally, Gujarat is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf. Gujarat election outcome will also enable the BJP, as per trends, to equal the record that the Left achieved by winning the West Bengal Assembly polls for seven consecutive times.

Besides, the political analysts were of the view that Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh results will set the agenda for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress party's silent campaign in Gujarat has stirred a debate in political circles. Political experts also believe that the AAP is likely to grab at least six percent vote share in Gujarat which will accord it the status of a national party. The APP has now the distinction of ruling Delhi, Punjab and also bagging six percent vote share in Goa Assembly Elections earlier.