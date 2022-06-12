Hyderabad: A potency test was conducted on the five minors in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case at the Osmania General Hospital on Saturday. Later, they were questioned for around one hour. It may be recalled that six persons, including the five minors, were arrested following orders of the court. The investigation officer in the case questioned the accused about their role and involvement in the sexual assault on the 17-year-old girl. It is learnt that the accused were giving contradictory statements to the police about their role and blaming each other. The police had questioned them separately.

The police said the report of the potency test is part of collecting evidence against the accused and is mandatory in any case of sexual assault. The police may also talk to the victim to find out whether there were others involved in helping the accused escape after the incident came to light after a case was registered.

It may be recalled that the 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a car at an isolated place at Jubilee Hills on May 28. She went to a pub to attend a non-alcoholic party when the accused took her, along with them, on the pretext of dropping her home. They then took her to a bakery and from there to the isolated spot where they allegedly took turns to rape her.