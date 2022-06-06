Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police have released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A WhatsApp number has been provided for the people to inform the police if they have any information about the alleged miscreants. The police have assured that the identity of those giving information will not be disclosed. As many as 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, the FIR of which has 1,000 unnamed persons. The police have also appealed to the general public to nab the accused.

The police have booked 40 people, including the main accused Zafar Hashmi and his 3 accomplices, who hatched the conspiracy to the violence that took place on June 3 in the Yatimkhana area of ​​Kanpur Nagar. Besides these people, a case has been registered against 1,000 unknown people involved in instigating the riots. Action will be taken against the arrested accused under the Gangster Act.

Police have also found 141 WhatsApp groups during the investigation in the mobile of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, the mastermind of the parade and the ruckus on the new road in the metropolis. The office-bearers of MMA Johar Fans Association and other organizations were called from different areas of the city. At the same time, along with the local police, the ATS has also started investigating the matter.

Also read: All accused in Kanpur clash sent to 14-day judicial remand