New Delhi: Congress' Lok Sabha MP and whip Manickam Tagore alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi insulted the Central Hall of Parliament by turning it into a BJP public meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the opposition parties for boycotting the Constitution Day event in the parliament. He said, "The spirit of the Constitution has also been hurt, every section of the Constitution has also been hurt, when political parties lose their democratic character in themselves. How can the parties which have lost their democratic character protect democracy."

PM Modi also targeted Congress party in his remarks, when he said that India was heading to a “crisis” in the form of family-based parties.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Manickam Tagore said, "The RSS and BJP had no role in the freedom struggle or in the making of Constitution. They don't know the history as well as the content of Constitution. They see it as a book only. They have no right to speak about Congress as it is the party which has built India and a party always stands for India too. Mr Modi has turned the Central Hall of Parliament into a BJP public meeting. He has insulted the dignity of the Central Hall itself by speaking this kind of politics."

Talking about first anniversary of farmers' protest, the Congress leader said that the farmers have lost their "confidence in Centre and its promise to repeal the three contentious farm laws."

He added, "This is another arrogance of Modi Government. They pushed these bills into a law through unparliamentary practices one and half years ago, which now they have to repeal. However, people have left no trust in prime minister."