New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness in India against the backdrop of a spike in Influenza cases in the country and the rise of Covid-19 cases in the past 2 weeks, as informed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister directed officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response, PM Modi said. He further emphasized Covid-appropriate behavior including wearing masks on hospital premises by patients, health professionals, and health workers. He also stressed that wearing of masks is advisable when senior citizens and those with co-morbidities visit crowded areas.

The Prime Minister directed that effective monitoring of IRI/SARI cases, and testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Adenovirus be followed up with States. Further, Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure the availability of required Drugs and Logistics for Influenza and Covid-19 across Health Facilities along with the availability of sufficient beds and health human resources.

He further highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over and there is a need to monitor the status across the country on regular basis. Prime Minister advised to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, enhance Lab Surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases. Mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that our hospitals are ready for all exigencies, the Prime Minister said.