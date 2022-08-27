Sonipat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki's plant at Industrial Model Township Kharkhoda in the Sonipat district of Haryana. Earlier, Maruti also has plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana and it will be its third plant. All the leaders and MPs including Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be present at the venue.

Regarding PM's program, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this foundation stone will prove to be a new dimension of industrial progress in Haryana. Today, Haryana has become a major automobile industry hub in the country. At present, about 50 percent of the cars made in India are produced in Haryana. A new industrial center will be developed by setting up another such plant of Maruti Suzuki here.

Maruti-Suzuki had sought about 900 acres of land from the government for setting up a big plant in the Kharkhoda area of ​​the Sonipat district.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, "Maruti's largest car plant in Haryana will be built on 800 acres and Suzuki's bike plant will be built on 100 acres. This will be a historic step as it will provide employment to the youth of Haryana as well as the development of Gurugram and Manesar with the advent of Maruti. Similarly, Sonepat and Kharkhoda will also develop due to this plant."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two Maruti plants (electric car and bike) through the program on August 28. Maruti Suzuki will make electric cars at this plant in Kharkhoda and along with this, the Suzuki company will produce e-bikes here. PM Modi will also inaugurate Suzuki's bike plant.

The vehicle manufacturing unit at Kharkhoda, Haryana will have a capacity to manufacture one million passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest single-site passenger vehicle manufacturing units in the world. The first phase of this project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11 thousand crores.

On 19 May 2022, an agreement was signed between the Haryana government and Maruti Suzuki for 900 acres of land in Gurugram. On behalf of Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), 900 acres of land have been handed over to Maruti Suzuki. Online transactions of Rs 2400 crore were done to HSIIDC on behalf of Maruti Company, which has been given in lieu of 900 acres of land.

In May, an MoU was signed for the allotment of land. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that this would provide employment to a large number of people in the coming days. Kharkhoda Maruti Plant is likely to provide employment to 13,000 people. The youth of Haryana will get the benefit of 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs. The production will start in the year 2025 at Maruti's plant and will produce 2.5 lakh vehicles every year.