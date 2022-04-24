New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 7th Edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Monday. President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will join the Inaugural Session as Chief Guest. The Dialogue will be held in an in-person format over three days, 25-27 April.

The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually since 2016. It is organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Last year, the Dialogue was held in a virtual format due to exceptional circumstances necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the organizers have taken all necessary measures to adhere to Covid-19 health protocols to ensure the safe conduct of the Dialogue.

The theme for the 2022 Edition is "Terra Nova: Impassioned, Impatient, and Imperilled”. Over three days, the Dialogue, will have panel discussions and conversations across multiple formats on six thematic pillars - (i) Rethinking Democracy: Trade, Tech and Ideology; (ii) End of Multilateralism: A Networked Global Order?; (iii) Water Caucuses: Turbulent Tides in the Indo-Pacific; (iv) Communities Inc.: First Responders to Health, Development, and Planet; (v) Achieving Green Transitions: Common Imperative, Diverging Realities; and (vi) Samson vs Goliath: The Persistent and Relentless Tech Wars.

This year, Raisina Dialogue side-events will be hosted in Berlin and Washington D.C. The Raisina Young Fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of the main conference. The event will also see the presence of Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Stephen Harper, Former Prime Minister of Canada, Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of Maldives and Anthony Abbott, Former Prime Minister of Australia. Abdulla Shahid, President of the United Nations General Assembly will deliver a pre-recorded address.

Foreign Ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Australia (online) Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia will also participate. The 2022 Edition will have over 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from more than 90 countries and multilateral organisations. A large audience is also likely to join the Dialogue across various social media platforms.

In the past seven years, the Raisina Dialogue has grown in stature and profile to emerge as a leading global conference on international affairs. It attracts prominent thought leaders from the global strategic and policy-making community to discuss key geopolitical developments and strategic issues facing the world.

