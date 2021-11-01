Glasgow/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the world leaders to follow the Indian ethos of mindful and deliberate utilization of natural resources rather than mindful consumption to have a sustainable future for the mankind.

Addressing the Conference of Parties (COP26) meeting of the world leaders, Modi said the historic step announced by him shows India’s ambition when it comes to fighting climate change.

“Despite being a developing country, India shows the way when it comes to safeguarding planet earth,” he told the gathering.

In the meeting, Modi also announced that it will install 500 gigawatt power generation capacity through non-fossil fuels by 2030. The earlier target was to achieve 450 gigawatt installed capacity by 2030.

At Glasgow COP, India also pledged to meet half of its energy requirements from renewables by 2030.

In his address, Modi advocated a peaceful existence with nature which was central theme of Indian culture and also of Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.

Climate finance, technology transfer

Modi reminded the developed economies that they should help developing countries like India and others with easy climate finance and transfer of clean technology to emerging economies.

He said it was imperative as the world cannot achieve newer targets with old goals of climate finance.

Modi told the delegates that India’s contribution in climate change mitigation far outstrips its role in emissions the country, which has around 17% of the world’s population, was responsible for only about 5% of the total emissions.

Cutting carbon emission

In the UK meeting, PM Modi also announced that India would reduce 1 billion tonne of carbon emissions from the total projected emissions by 2030.

India will also reduce carbon intensity by 45% in its economy, he said.

Talking about his government’s thinking on the issue of climate change, Modi told the world leaders that fulfillment of commitments made by the country at Paris Climate Summit was a commitment of 1.3 billion Indians.

The PM told the gathering that the world’s largest carrier, Indian Railways was on track to become net zero emitted by 2030 and how the country saved 40 billion tones of emission through LEDs.

