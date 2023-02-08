PM 'protecting' Adani, did not answer my questions: Rahul on Modi's Lok Sabha speech

New Delhi: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Congress in his reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned him on skipping Adani row in his speech and claimed that the PM was "protecting" billionaire businessman Gautam Adani who is currently facing the heat after an explosive report by Hindenburg Research accused his company of stock manipulation and fraud.

"It is clear PM Modi is protecting him (Adani); this is a national security issue, PM should order inquiry," Rahul told the media outside parliament. "I'm not satisfied with (PM's speech). No talk about inquiry happened. If he (Gautam Adani) is not a friend then he (PM) should have said that inquiry should be conducted. It's clear that the PM is protecting him (Gautam Adani)," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

"I had asked simple questions, (but) he did not answer. I am not satisfied but it reveals the truth. He did not speak about inquiry," Rahu added. His reaction came soon after PM Modi finished his reply to Motion on President's address in Lok Sabha during which he launched a stinging attack on the opposition.

The Prime Minister said the trust reposed by crores of people was his "protective shield which cannot be breached by abuse and allegations from his detractors". "The world was looking at India with hope amid instability in some parts of the globe due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts. But some people who are neck deep in frustration refuse to accept India's growth story. They cannot see the achievements of 140 crore Indians," Modi said, targeting the Opposition.

Interestingly, while BJP MPs broke into chants of 'Modi, Modi' as the PM listed out the public welfare initiatives, the Opposition raised the slogan of 'Adani, Adani' to counter the saffron party. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had targeted the central government while raising the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the debate.

Read: 'This is the relationship': Rahul displays Modi-Adani picture in Lok Sabha; Speaker disapproves act

Read: Rahul Gandhi links Adani's meteoric rise with Narendra Modi, sparks protest in Lok Sabha