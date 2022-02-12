New Delhi: Though six more phases of elections are yet to be conducted in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rousing crowd in the state on Saturday that the first phase has "confirmed" his party would come to power again.

"The first phase of elections has confirmed that BJP will come into power again. Do not divide your vote on the basis of community or caste," Modi said as he was addressing people in Kannauj ahead of second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 14.

"Dynasts are sleepless and unable to dream after the first round of voting in UP," he said while targeting the opposition. "For them, the mantra of democracy is 'government of the family, by the family and for the family'," the PM said. The first phase of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly concluded on February 10 recording a 60.17 per cent turnout.

The perfume industry of Kannauj, he said, was a "witness to the bad policies of these dynastic parties". Taking a dig at the opposition leaders, the PM said they defamed the perfume industry through their "misdeeds and corruption". "They linked this industry with corruption. We are working to make Kannauj's perfume a global brand," the PM said.

"Most of their candidates are history-sheeter. Their condition is such that some of their candidates are fighting the elections from the jail," he continued with his attack on the opposition.

Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Auraiya for which Modi was addressing the rally would go to polls in the third phase on February 20.

Read: Congress spread rumours about Covid vaccine, abused CDS Bipin Rawat: PM in Uttrakhand