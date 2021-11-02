New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow. This was the first meeting between the two Prime Ministers.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnerships and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors. They agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high technology and innovation.

Recalling that next year would mark 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister extended an invitation to Mr Bennett to visit India.

On a similar note, Prime Minister Modi called on Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba in Glasgow on the sidelines of the COP26 Summit in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Both leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic particularly through the supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as by ensuring the free flow of goods across the borders. Both leaders also agreed to work closely towards post-pandemic recovery.

This was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with Prime Minister Deuba after the telephone conversation between them in July this year when Mr Deuba assumed office as the Prime Minister of Nepal.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Modi also met Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26 summit. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, they discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change.

The COP26 global leaders’ summit has provided an opportunity for all the world leaders to come under one platform and exchange views on various global as well as regional issues. The global summit is also an opportunity for India to review and bolster ties with various nations in the changing new world order.

Also, a productive meeting is being held between Prime Minister Modi and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. They reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen cooperation in commerce, culture and other spheres.