Glasgow: The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he recalled his meeting with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow and reaffirmed to work together to enhance the strong bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, interacted with Bennett on Monday in a visibly cordial brief meeting. In a video tweeted by Prime Minister Modi, the two leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries during their animated discussion.

"Indeed! We shall continue working together for stronger bilateral ties and for a better planet," Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"The people of India deeply value the friendship with Israel," he said. Prime Minister Bennett, in a tweet, said, "it was truly great to finally meet you, @NarendraModi."

The meeting between Modi and Bennett comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Israel last month, extended an invitation to the Israeli premier on behalf of Modi to visit India. According to Israeli media reports, Bennett, who became prime minister in June this year, is likely to visit India next year.

India and Israel elevated their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017. Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Prime Minister Modi also met Suriname President and "friend" Chan Santokhi on the sidelines of the climate summit. "Delighted to get the opportunity to meet my friend, President Chan Santokhi of Suriname, a nation with which India has deep-rooted cultural linkages," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

