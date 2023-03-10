PM Modi, Australia PM Albanese holds bilateral talks in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral discussions with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on a wide range of issues ranging from trade and investment, defence and critical minerals. The Australian prime minister landed in the national capital in Delhi Thursday evening. He was in Ahmedabad and Mumbai earlier.

After being accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Friday morning, Albanese said, "Australia and India are great friends. We are partners and we are building that partnership even stronger each and every day." Albanese added that Canberra intends to build a stronger relationship with India in areas of culture, economic relations as well as security. "We are competing on the cricket field to be the world's best but together we are building a better world," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Albanese mounted a fighter aircraft onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, in Mumbai. He also watched day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

Also read: Australian PM Albanese accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

This is Albanese's first visit to India after becoming prime minister in May last year. The last time an Australian prime minister came to India was in 2017. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Australia on February 18; his counterpart Penny Wong visited New Delhi from February 28 to March 3. The Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) signed between the two countries has entered into force from December 2022.

The ECTA which is the first free trade agreement signed by India with any developed country in a decade has resulted in a reduction of duty to zero on 96 percent of Indian exports to Australia in value. It has also resulted in zero duty on 85 percent of Australia's exports (in value) to India. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India. On the other hand, India is Australia's ninth-largest trading partner.