Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen in Rome. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet.

The meeting was Modi's first official engagement after he arrived in Rome to participate in the G20 Summit where he will join other leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from COVID-19, sustainable development and climate change. Apart from attending the summit, PM is likely to hold meetings with heads of several states.

Official engagements in Rome begin with a productive interaction with @eucopresident Charles Michel and @vonderleyen, President of the @EU_Commission. The leaders discussed ways to enhance economic as well as people-to-people linkages aimed at creating a better planet, Prime Minister's Officer said in a tweet.

During his visit to Rome, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 30.

India-EU bilateral relations date back to the early 1960s with India being amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the European Economic Community in 1962.

The first India-EU Summit took place on 28 June 2000 in Lisbon and marked a watershed in the evolution of the relationship.

