New Delhi: Lashing out at the Opposition parties for repeated disruptions of proceedings in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal on Monday said that it seems that Opposition parties only come to the Upper House of the Parliament to stall the proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Goyal further alleged that it was very unfortunate that the Opposition members insulted the Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar as they kept on ignoring his requests and many members continued to pass comments from their seats.

Firing a fresh salvo at the Opposition MPs, Goyal accused them of denying the privilege of raising questions in the House to other members by repeatedly disrupting the proceedings.

As for the Opposition's demand to revoke the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil, the Union Minister said that she resorted to an "unlawful" act by recording videos of the House proceedings and circulating them on social media.

" There should be an apology (from Patil) for such an act and then only the House can look into the demand for revoking her suspension for the remainder of the Budget session," said Goyal. The second leg of the Budget session will commence on March 13.

He also accused the Opposition members of heckling Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's speech. Earlier in the day Chairperson Jagdeeo Dhankhar adjourned the Rajya Sabha proceedings till March 13 after Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.