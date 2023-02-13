New Delhi: The first leg of the Budget Session in Rajya Sabha ended on a stormy note with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourning the House proceedings till March 13 following a ruckus by the Opposition over Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharghe's remarks being expunged, demand for revocation of suspension of Congress MPs Rajani Patil and setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Soon after the proceeding in the Upper House of the Parliament at 11.50 am following a brief adjournment, Opposition members started raising slogans of " Modi Adani hai hai." This led to Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourning the House proceedings till March 13.

Earlier in the day, repeated slogan shouting by the Opposition prompted a strong reaction from Dhankhar who reminded the protesting MPs that the who world was watching their actions and people do not expect them to behave in such a manner.

However, the Opposition MPs continued with their slogan shouting even after the Chairperson warmed them of "action as per the people's expectations." Soon after the House convened for the day, Opposition MPs demanded that the Chair allow Kharge to speak and members of the treasury benches also started shouting slogans. However, the Chair expunged Kharge's remarks.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs continued raising slogans demanding the revocation of suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and some of them trooped to the well of the House. As slogan-shouting continued Leader of the House Piyush Goyal suggested the Chair briefly adjourn the proceedings and discuss with the protesting MPs following which the House was adjourned till 11.50 am. Patil was suspended for the remainder of the Budget session for unauthorised video recording of House proceedings.