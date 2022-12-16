New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Friday deemed the comments by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as 'uncivilized' and 'a new low, even for Pakistan', a day after the latter launched a sharp attack at PM Modi, referring to him as the 'Butcher of Gujarat' during a United Nations meeting in New York.

Zardari, while speaking in response to India's earlier comment on the country harboring Osama Bin Laden, said, "Laden is dead, but the Butcher of Gujarat lives. And he is the Prime Minister of India. He was banned from entering India before he became the Prime Minister. He is the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha). What is the RSS? It draws inspiration from Hitler's SS. "

In an official statement issued Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan 'lacks credentials to cast such aspersions at India, the Mother of Democracy', as it pointed out that Pakistan does not treat its minorities as it should.

"Pakistan's indisputable role in sponsoring, harboring and financing terrorist organizations remains under the scanner Bhutto’s uncivilized outburst seems to be a result of Pakistan’s increasing inability to use terrorists and their proxies,” the statement said.

Bagchi further said that no country other than Pakistan can boast about having 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist entities, adding that the country glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr and shelters terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azar, and Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, in an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP's Amit Malviya drew a comparison between him and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying, "There is a striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi."

"What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature," he added in a tweet posted Friday, attached with a video of the remarks made by Bhutto. The BJP has also dubbed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments as "highly shameful and derogatory" and said it will hold nationwide protests against them on Saturday.

"His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and has been given just to remain in power and save the (Pak) government," the BJP said in a statement on Friday.