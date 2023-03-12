Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday defended the benefits reserved for the martyrs' families under a state scheme saying that the BJP leaders are misguiding the people and maligning the image of Rajasthan. "The kind of package given by Rajasthan government to the war widows, be it of the Pulwama, Balakot, or Kargil, doesn't exist anywhere in the country. I had brought the package when I was chief minister around 25 years back," Gehlot told reporters after attending a programme.

He said that under the package the martyrs' families are allotted land and housing, schools are named after martyrs, and jobs are kept reserved for their children. The Chief Minister's remarks came on the heels of a protest being waged by three war widows, who have been demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds.

"Why are they asking for jobs after four years? The incident happened in 2019 but there was no demand then and now suddenly after four years the issue is raised. They (BJP leaders) are misguiding the people and maligning the image of Rajasthan," Gehlot on Sunday said.

"If they (BJP leaders) continue to act in such a manner, then people will give them a befitting reply. We are giving a good package to martyrs' families. How can they ask for jobs for someone else other than the children," he said. The CM said that he had met the war widows on Saturday who said they want jobs to be reserved for their children. PTI