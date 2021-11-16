New Delhi: The Customs Department seized a total of 2.5 kilograms gold worth Rs 1 crore at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday morning, which was placed under the seat of the flight.

The suspected passenger is an Indian national, who was returning to India after three years, has been detained.

According to Customs officials, the gold was concealed in the life jacket and placed under the seat in the Spicejet flight from Dubai.

He claimed that he was told to leave the gold on the flight.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.