New Delhi: The customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi seized gemstones and pearls worth Rs 44 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Moscow by an Air India flight. His arrest was recorded, officials said.

"An Indian origin passenger had arrived at Terminal 3, IGI Airport on Oct 21 from Moscow on flight AI-196. Acting on a tip-off, the department officials scanned his baggage and some suspicious images were noticed. After a search, the officials recovered gems and pearls weighing about 21,626 grams. The seized items were valued at Rs 43,93,00," an official said.

A detailed investigation is on, he said.

Read: Red alert issued in Bhubaneswar Airport