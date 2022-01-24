Indore: The BA2 sub-lineage variant of Omicron was found in 16 persons, including six children, in Indore on Sunday. According to experts, this BA2 sub-lineage variant of Omicron spreads faster and lung infections were also seen in some of the cases. At least four of them, including a child, have lung infections ranging from 15 to 40%.

Three adults are fully vaccinated. Of the 13 remaining suspected Omicron patients, few of them have taken precaution dose, therefore their lungs carry just one to 5 per cent lesions. Experts say Precautionary Dose should be taken on a priority basis.

Though, doctors and experts are divided over the severity and virulence of the new sub-lineage variant of Omicron that is BA2. Some doctors say it can cause severe symptoms whereas others opine that there is not any significant change compared to the original Omicron variant.

On the other hand, several countries including India came under the grip of the new variant of Omicron. At least 426 new variants of Omicron were detected in Britain so far. The BA2 strain of Omicron has been found in forty countries so far, including India, France, Britain and Denmark.

Meanwhile, four deaths due to Coronavirus were reported in Indore in the last 24 hours and around 2665 patients have been diagnosed with Covid.

