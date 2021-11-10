Birmingham: Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and social activist from Pakistan, has tied the knot with Asser Malik. In her tweet, she said, "Today is a precious day in my life. Asar and I decided to tie the knot and to be partners for life. We had a small nikah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayer. We look forward to walking together on the journey ahead."

Malala has also shared some photos of the wedding with this tweet. In which she is seen wearing a pink colour outfit with simple jewellery. Her husband Asser Malik is seen wearing a suit.

Malala has also shared a beautiful picture with her family on social media. Let us tell you that after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban implemented their old regime. After which, Malala also raised her voice against the brutality of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Malala said, the Taliban, who had stopped all girls and women from going to school 20 years ago when they were at the helm, and severely punished those who disobeyed them."

It may be recalled that Malala was only 15 years when the Taliban shot her in the head in 2012 for raising her voice for girls' education and peace. She emerged as a woman, who raised the voice of women in front of the world against the Taliban attack. In 2014, Malala received the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 and she became the youngest girl to receive the prize till date.

