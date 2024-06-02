Arvind Kejriwal Surrenders at Tihar Jail; Earlier Dismisses Exit Polls as Mind Games

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to Tihar Jail on Sunday after spending more than three weeks on campaigning for the candidates of his party AAP. Accompanied by his supporters and party leaders, Kejriwal paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and offered prayers at Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place. Before leaving his house, Delhi CM sought blessings of his ageing parents.

Delhi CM Kejriwal paying homage at Raj Ghat before surrendering at Tihar Jail. (IANS)

During his 21-day interim bail from May 11 to May 30, Kejriwal participated in 67 roadshows, rallies, public gatherings, and gave 30 interviews to various media outlets. Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra. The Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee on Saturday held a meeting attended by senior members such as Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh.

Before going to surrender, Kejriwal addressed a meeting of AAP cadres when he said that he would like to express his gratitude to the Supreme Court for giving interim bail. "In these 21 days, I did not rest, but went to campaign all over the country. For me, Aam Aadmi Party is not important, for us the country comes first. I am going to jail today because I have raised my voice against corruption," he said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal praying at Hanuman Temple before surrendering at Tihar Jail. (IANS)

He said that Prime Minister Modi does not have even an iota of evidence against him and raids were conducted at more than 500 places, but not even a single penny was found, no evidence was found.

Going to jail to save the country: Delhi CM said that putting a majority government in jail without any proof is dictatorship. "These people are arresting anyone and putting them in jail without any proof. I am fighting against this dictatorship. Bhagat Singh was hanged for liberating the country. I am going to jail to save the country," he said.

All exit polls are fake: Kejriwal said that all the exit polls that are coming are fake. He asked what was the need to conduct exit polls 3 days before the counting. "I have already said that stay there till the end of the counting. Get the EVM and VVPAT matched and then leave. These people have invested money in the share market, that is why they are conducting exit polls. If the exit poll people had shown lesser seats earlier, there would have been a fight between RSS and BJP. This is not an exit poll, it is a mind game. Have to sit till the end," he told party workers.

According to sources, AAP has informed its top functionaries that Kejriwal will continue to function as CM. At the same time, Sunita Kejriwal will once again assume the role of intermediary between them and the party national convener.

Sunita's involvement in the party has increased as she acts as a bridge between her husband and the party since Kejriwal's imprisonment.

Earlier, Kejriwal at a virtual press meet said, "I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it,"

He added, "They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail."

Doctors have advised several tests and "they feel this could be a sign of some underlying medical condition", he added. He also said," They will try to harass me more but I will not bow down. After going back to jail, I will be worried about you (people). I want to assure you that your services won't stop. I will soon start providing Rs 1,000 to my mothers and sisters," he said, referring to a scheme to give Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium.