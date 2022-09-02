Patna: The NIA has raided several places of Maoist top leader Vijay Arya simultaneously. In Patna, they carried out a raid on the residence of Arya's son at AG Colony located in Shastrinagar of Patna. Raids are going on under the supervision of Inspector Mukesh Kumar Sinha. Raids are also being conducted at the house of Shobha Kumari, daughter of Vijay Arya located at Mahesh Parasi of Goh in Aurangabad. Apart from this, raids are also being conducted in Karva village under the Koch Police Station of Gaya district. The NIA has been conducting the raids at three places simultaneously on Friday from 6 am.