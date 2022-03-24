New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at four locations in Gujarat and Maharashtra in connection with an espionage case in Andhra Pradesh. The NIA investigation revealed that Pakistani agents were involved in the espionage case.

"Investigation revealed that the Pakistani agents conspired with other accused persons based in Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, Gujarat etc. for gathering sensitive information for conducting terror acts in India," a senior NIA official said.

The official said that Indian SIM cards were fraudulently procured and OTPs were received through their Indian associates for activation of WhatsApp accounts by Pakistan based handlers which were then used to establish contact with defence personnel to elicit sensitive information related to vital installations.

"Searches were conducted in Gujarat, Godhra, Buldana, Maharashtra at the premises of suspects. During the search operation digital devices, suspicious SIM cards and incriminating documents have been seized," the official said.

The espionage case was initially registered under FIR No. 1/2020 on January 10, 2020 at Vijayawada's counterintelligence cell which was later re-registered by NIA on December 23, 2021.

In another development, NIA on Wednesday filed the supplementary charge sheet against an accused Shahid Kasam Sumra in a case of narcotics trafficking.

The case, initially registered by ATS/Gujarat pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused based in Dubai and Pakistan for smuggling and distribution of 500 kg of illegal narcotic drugs (heroin) from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route.

"This heroin was brought by Pakistani nationals in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial water near Jakhau port, Gujarat," the NIA said.

Earlier, a Red Corner Notice was issued against Sumra by Interpol. He was later deported from Dubai and arrested in this case.