Udaipur: The NIA has arrested the eighth accused in the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, who had supported suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam. The accused, who is identified as Mohammad Javed Mansoori, have done a recce of the locality.

Investigators said that he informed the killers Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz about slain tailor Kanhaiyalal's visit to the shop. Lal was killed inside his shop on June 28. It is learnt that accused Mohammad Javed used to sell artificial jewellery in Malda Street of Udaipur. It was through Wasim, Javed's neighbouring shopkeeper, that he was identified, investigators said. So far, the NIA team has arrested eight people in Kanhaiyalal's murder case. Ghaus Mohammad and Riyaz Attari, who carried out the killing, were arrested by the police on the day of the incident itself.