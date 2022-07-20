Udaipur: Villagers from Rajasthan's Udaipur are furious over a photograph of a primary school teacher getting viral with one of the culprits in the heinous "Kanhaiya Lal" murder case and demanding action against the teacher. As the matter has gained momentum, the education department has transferred the teacher to the district headquarters for safety reasons.

The teacher has been identified as Ehtsham, posted at Runeja Primary School in Kurabad block of the Udaipur district. A photo of him with Riyaz Attari (one of the culprits in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case) is making rounds on social media, and villagers are not unhappy with it and are boycotting the teacher.

Talking about it, Devendra Kumar, Additional Chief Block Education Officer of Kuravar Block said, "The teacher was working in Runeja Primary School of Kurabad block. He had given a complaint about threats he is getting from the villagers who are asking him not to come to school". While the villagers have also given a complaint to the school principal demanding action against the teacher.

Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver inside his tailoring shop in broad daylight in Udaipur on June 28 for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media by Riaz Akhtari and the incident was recorded by the second accused Ghouse Mohammad.