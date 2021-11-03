Agartala: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Tripura seeking an action taken report on the recently held purported violence in Panisagar sub-division of the state following a rally of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The commission has given a period of four weeks to furnish the report.

According to the notice of the NHRC, the complaint was filed by the National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on October 28. The notice reads, “The complainant who is National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), in a complaint before Commission has highlighted issue regarding rising incidents of political violence and violence against persons from the religious minority community in the State of Tripura."

It is alleged that workers of the ruling party of the State had attacked leaders of All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the State. It is also alleged that during such incidents of political violence, one of the sitting Member of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicle was vandalized and belongings were stolen.

Also Read: Our freedom movement's history - an inspiration for human rights, says Modi

In the complaint, the national spokesperson of AITC further alleged that on October 26 the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a rally in an area under North Tripura during which one of the religious places of worship belonging to the minority community was vandalized and two shops were burnt down by the mob who carried out the rally.

“Reports of violence against persons from the religious minority community were also reported but ironically the State machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mob. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area concerning their life and safety. The complainant is seeking the intervention of the Commission in the matter,” the notice reads.

“The Commission has considered the complaint and directs its Registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura and the Director-General of Police, Tripura to submit an action taken report within a period of four weeks. The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission if any, notice, order, etc, has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission? If yes, a copy of such order be also sent to the Commission within four weeks. Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the Secretary of the concerned State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognizance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks”, the notice copy cited.