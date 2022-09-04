Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): A newborn baby boy was found in the toilet of the ortho ward of Raebareli district hospital in Uttar Pradesh. Sanitation workers present in the hospital spotted the infant and immediately took it to the emergency unit where doctors examined the baby. The police started the investigation after the hospital administration informed them.

EMO Dr Atul Pandey said that the sanitation worker of the hospital heard the infant crying and then spotted it in the toilet. The newborn, he said, is completely healthy. A few days ago, a newborn baby girl was found under the bridge of Sai river on Salon road in Salon tehsil area of ​​the district.