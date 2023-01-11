Sitamarhi (Bihar): A constable belonging to Special Auxiliary Force (SAF) in Bihar, at present in the safe custody of Nepal police will be handed over to its Indian counterpart shortly. The Nepal Home Ministry has given its nod to release the constable. This was confirmed by a DSP rank officer in the Himalayan nation.

The constable along with other team members in Sonbarsa district of Bihar had entered the territory of Nepal to arrest some criminals in connection with a theft case last Sunday. The Bihar police team had gone to Nepal in connection with jewellery looting incident that had taken place in Patna recently. Besides, Bihar police team crossed the no-man's land to enter Nepal to grill a trader Guddu Sao dealing in jewellery. Sao is a resident of Nawalpur area in Nepal.

Police team from Bihar entered Nepal without taking into loop the Nepalese police. This led a confusion. People mistook the raiding police team from Bihar as a gang of kidnappers. One constable was held hostage by the local people. He was assaulted before being handed over to the Nepal police. Whereas other team members from Bihar police were successful in escaping from the spot.

Now, a DSP rank police officer from Nepal, Vijay Kumar, has confirmed the process of handing over the constable to its Bihar counterpart. "The Bihar policeman is in our safe custody. Formalities have begun to release him after receiving nod from the Nepal Home ministry. The Special Auxiliary Force Jawan will be handed over to Sonbarsa police in Bihar soon," Vijay Kumar said.

Elaborating further about the incident Kumar, said, "A police team from Sonbarsa district in Bihar had come to grill Guddu Sao, a trader, in connection with Patna jewellery theft case. Besides, two other criminals Jangli Paswan and Sundar Paswan hailing from Navalpur Punarbas in Nepal were also wanted by Bihar police in the jewellery loot incident. People mistook Bihar police team members belonging to a kidnappers' gang. The crowd began chasing the Bihar police team. One of team members was held captive by the crowd. He was also assaulted by them. The constable from Bihar was later handed over to the Nepal police."