Badaun (UP): A father and his three sons protested against taking out the tricolour yatra from the madrasa on Manikpur road on Monday. According to sources, to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Imam of Masjid-e-Umar on Manakpur Road and the Madrasa children were preparing to take out the tricolour rally in the morning after hoisting the flag.

Neighbours protest Tiranga Yatra from Madrasa, attacks Imam

Meanwhile, Faryaad, a resident of the locality reached the madrasa along with his sons Mahtab, Aftab and Shadab. The complainant told Imam Rizwan that the tricolor yatra on Jashne Azadi was a "new tradition", which he should not go ahead with. When Rizwan refused to comply, the four allegedly attacked him with bricks.

SP Rural Siddharth Verma said that the Imam of Manakpur Masjid has filed a complaint and police have registered an FIR. The SP said that it has been learned that both the parties are residents of Bareilly district. There is a possibility of some personal enmity as well, he said.