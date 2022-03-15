New Delhi: Nearly 80 per cent of the estimated population of about 101.30 crore beneficiaries aged 15 years and above have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the country as on March 9. The statistics were presented by Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State (MoS), Health and Family Welfare in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

"As on 9th March 2022, against the estimated population of about 101.30 crore beneficiaries aged 15 years and above, a total of 179.33 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered, of which 96.62 crore (95.4%) beneficiaries have received at least one dose, 80.62 crore (79.6%) beneficiaries have received 2nd dose and 2.08 crore beneficiaries have received the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine," the MoS stated in a written reply.

She further stated that as per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), administration of precaution dose of Covid-19 has started from January 10, 2022 to health care workers, front line workers and persons aged 60 years and those who have comorbidities and have received two doses of vaccine. "Adequate Covid-19 vaccine doses are made available to all States/UTs to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries with 1st dose, 2nd dose and precaution dose," she added.

