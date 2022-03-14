New Delhi: In a major development in India's fight against the Covid19 pandemic, Centre on Monday expanded the ongoing vaccination drive to include children in the age group of 12-14 years, from March 16.

The Covid19 vaccine administered to children in this age group would be Corbevax, manufactured by Hyderabad based Biological E Limited. "Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start Covid19 vaccination for 12-13 years and 13-14 years age group (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and those who are already above 13 years of age) of the population from March 16," an official said.

The government had earlier sanctioned Covid19 vaccines for adolescents from 15 years and above. The central government has also decided that the condition of comorbidity for Covid19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith.

"From March 16, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precaution dose of Covid19 vaccine," the official said. "I appeal to the parents of all children and those above 60 years of age to come forward and get the vaccination," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

As per Union Health Ministry statistics, 9,00,19,125 adolescents, aged 15-18 years of age have been vaccinated to date and they were all given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

