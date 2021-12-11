Mumbai: NCB seized MD drugs at Mumbai Airport on Saturday. The drugs were being sent to Australia through courier.

The Central agency arrested a 30-year-old man in relation to the case and brought him to its office. NCB sources said that the accused's name and address were on the courier package.

Raids by NCB are being held in Mumbai after the seizure of drugs at the Airport.

