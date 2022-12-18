Balaghat (MP): A Naxalite was killed an several others were injured in an encounter on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Rupesh had a reward worth Rs 12 lakh announced in Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar said that the encounter took place in the forest of Haratola village under the limits of Rupjhar police station in the district. Police have recovered the dead body of 1 Naxalite so far, while there is a possibility of more Naxalites getting injured. A search in underway in the forest.

Also read: Chhattisgarh: Naxals trigger IED, open fire at security forces, no one hurt

The decased was the guard of Kabir, an active Naxalite of Kanha Bhairam Dev Dalam. Reacting to this feat, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "I heartily congratulate the soldiers of Hawk Force for this success. I and the entire Madhya Pradesh are proud of you."