Mumbai (Maharashtra): Keeping the heat on Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCP leader and Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said the NCB officer had moved the Bombay HC fearing arrest. "You'll see that situation has completely changed," the minister tweeted, adding, "The man (Kiran Gosavi) who was dragging Aryan Khan to the NCB office is now behind bars. The man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan & others are not given bail was knocking on the court's door y'day."

On Wednesday, the NCP leader had claimed that the officer had alleged links with the international drug mafia. During the October 2 raid party aboard the luxury cruise, there was one "bearded man" present, who is a former jailbird with stints in Delhi's Tihar Jail and a Rajasthan prison, the minister further said.

"That person belongs to an international drug mafia and was there with his girlfriend who was carrying a gun. Why was no action taken against them? The cruise ship's CCTV footage of that day should be investigated and the truth will be revealed," Malik had said.

The minister further alleged that the drug party was organised by a private TV channel without taking due permission from the state government or the police, no Covid-19 protocols were followed and the home department was not informed.

He also called for a probe into the call data records of both the witnesses, Prabhakar Sail and Kiran Gosavi, along with Wankhede in order to unravel the complete truth. The controversial private investigator Kiran Gosavi, who was seen with Aryan Khan in a widely circulated viral photo, was arrested by the Pune police on Thursday.

Sanjay Raut responds to Kranti Redkar's letter to Maha CM

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking on Kranti Redkar's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice over the continued attack on her family and personal life, said that injustice will not be done to anyone.

"What has Kranti Redkar got to do with it? The battle is between NCP and NCB and others. There is no personal criticism of Kranti Redkar. The question is a battle of truth and falsehood. We love Kranti Redkar. She is a Marathi girl, she will not be treated unfairly. Even though Balasaheb is not there, Uddhav Thackeray is. Shiv Sena is of Balasaheb's thoughts. There is a Thackeray government, there is Pawar Saheb, everything is fine... Injustice will not be done to anyone," Raut said.

In her letter to Uddhav Thackeray, Kranti wrote, "I grew up as a Marathi girl in view of Shiv Sena fighting for the justice of Marathi man since childhood. Learned from Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that we must not do injustice to anyone, do not tolerate injustice on yourself."

"I am standing alone against those who are attacking my personal life privately every day on social media. We are being insulted by people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he would not have liked it," her letter in Marathi read.

"He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice," her letter added.