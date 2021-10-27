Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB's) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after his visit to the central agency's office in Delhi. While serious allegations have been levelled against him, Wankhede told reporters, "The reason for coming to Delhi is different. The allegations against me are baseless. I do not want to say anything about this as the investigation is ongoing. I will reply to everything in due course."

Wankhede on Tuesday gave a detailed report on the cruise drug seizure case to NCB chief SN Pradhan in New Delhi. Sameer Wankhede was summoned by NCB DG to New Delhi to meet Pradhan in the afternoon and clarified his actions over the cruise drug seizure case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Officials privy to the development told ETV Bharat that a few NCB top brass are also exploring the possibility of handing over the case to another senior NCB official following the fact that a vigilance probe is going on against Sameer Wankhade. However, some officials opposed such movements as "such decision may go against the moral of NCB officials."

Meanwhile, a five-member vigilance team from the NCB is likely to quiz Wankhede in connection with the allegations of 'extortion' levelled against him in Mumbai on Wednesday. The vigilance team will be headed by NCB deputy director-general Gyaneshwar Singh.

The NCB on Monday ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness in the case regarding an extortion bid of Rs 25 crore for letting off accused Aryan Khan. Earlier, in the day Hindu Sena activists placed signboards in front of NCB headquarter in Delhi in support of Sameer Wankhade.

Nawab Malik tweets "Photo of a Sweet Couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Quresh"

Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik has come to the fore on October 27 morning tweeting allegations against Wankhede. Giving clarification that the issue exposed by him is not about Wankhede's religion, Malik posted a picture of a couple's wedding photo, supposedly of the NCB officer. "Photo of a Sweet Couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi," read Malik's tweet.

"I want to make it clear that the issue I am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future," tweeted Malik.

He also brought in details about the marriage citing date, time, meher amount. "On Thursday 7th December 2006 8 pm, a Nikah was performed between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi at Lokhand Wala complex, Andheri (west) Mumbai," he said. "Meher amount was Rs. 33000/-. Witness no 2 was Aziz Khan Husband of Yasmin Dawood Wankhede elder sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede," added Malik. Attaching a marriage certificate, he tweeted, "This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr Shabana Quraishi."

Earlier, he posted a letter and said that he will be forwarding it to DG Narcotics. "Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. As a responsible citizen, I will be forwarding this letter to DG Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede," Malik had tweeted. The NCP leader has been at loggerheads with Wankhede since the beginning of the investigation into the drugs-on-cruise case.

Also read: Sameer Wankhede reports to NCB Chief