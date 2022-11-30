Pune (Maharashtra) : Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said services are gender-neutral and, already, there are women who have been given combat roles. There are fighter pilots in the Air Force and there are women working as air operations officers.

The Navy Chief Admiral said that now all remaining branches are being opened for women in coming year. "We've started inducting women sailors as well. It's a landmark achievement", he said while addressing at the passing out parade of NDA (National Defence Academy) at Khadakwasla in Pune, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

"We've had a good response. For 3,000 vacancies we had almost 10 lakh applicants of whom 82,000 were women. We don't know finally how many of them will meet all the standards because we do not have separate standards of education or physical as the job is the same", the Navy chief added.